Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $1,350,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 87,906 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

