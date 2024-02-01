Marco Investment Management LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

