Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $165.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.32. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

