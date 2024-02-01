Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 448,478 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 440,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,968. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

