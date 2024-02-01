Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $80.38. 322,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

