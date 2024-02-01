Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 388,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

