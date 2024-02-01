Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after buying an additional 855,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

