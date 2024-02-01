Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

