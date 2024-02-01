Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 711,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,544. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

