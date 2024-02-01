Intel Corp Has $70,000 Stake in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)

Intel Corp cut its position in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,987 shares during the quarter. Movella makes up approximately 0.0% of Intel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intel Corp owned about 0.26% of Movella worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Movella by 2,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 356,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Movella in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. Movella Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Movella from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

