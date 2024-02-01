Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 48,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,727. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

