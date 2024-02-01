Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $184,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $9.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,844. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $462.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.71 and its 200-day moving average is $406.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.