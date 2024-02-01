Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $184,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA stock traded up $9.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,844. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $462.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.71 and its 200-day moving average is $406.98.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.
Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Further Reading
