Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.