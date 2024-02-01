Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

