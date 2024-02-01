Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,224 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 6.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $236,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 3,355,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,566,884. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

