United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $8.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $108.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

