Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,099.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,008.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,100.00. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

