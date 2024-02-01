115 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $617.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $602.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $636.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

