Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 111,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.48.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

