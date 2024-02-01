1,888 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 587.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,113 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average is $212.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $233.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

