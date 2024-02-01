Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $241.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.