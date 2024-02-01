Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 52,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 104.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,104,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Shares of CRM opened at $281.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $289.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

