Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

