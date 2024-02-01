Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $61.80 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

