Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

