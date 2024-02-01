Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 2.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

