Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $413,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

NYSE CRM opened at $281.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $367,309,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

