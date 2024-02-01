Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Motco

Motco cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intel were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

