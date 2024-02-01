Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 279,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

