Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Xcel Energy worth $81,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

