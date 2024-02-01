Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MetLife by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Down 2.2 %

MetLife stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

