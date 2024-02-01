Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,493 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 944,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Moderna by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 166,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after buying an additional 94,540 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 25.7% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

