Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $386.88 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.28.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.