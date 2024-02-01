Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 13,916 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

