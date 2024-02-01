Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

