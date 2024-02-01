Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

