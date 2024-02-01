Metis Global Partners LLC Has $33.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,126,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,576,000 after acquiring an additional 149,240 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 94,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

