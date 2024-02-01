Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

