General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

