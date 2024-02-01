Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Eaton Trading Up 6.2 %

ETN stock traded up $15.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.42. The stock had a trading volume of 927,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.33. Eaton has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 30.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Eaton by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

