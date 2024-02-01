Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.