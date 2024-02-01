Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.46

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.46 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 1508260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

