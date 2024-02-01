Keystone Financial Services Has $13.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,373 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

QUAL traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.50. 1,592,037 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

