Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. 182,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,502. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Several research firms have commented on RRC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

