Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $600.82. 113,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $571.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

