Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,100 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.64. 83,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.