Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 173,991 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,991 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 417,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.