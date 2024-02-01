Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,101,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 414,882 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,986,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 197,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.