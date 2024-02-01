Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 2,421 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.62. 59,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

