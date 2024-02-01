Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 313,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.